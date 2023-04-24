“There may be a ʼpalaceʼ rebellion, but you wonʼt see it.” The head of the MDI Budanov spoke about the possible change of power in Russia

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov informed that the Russian elites have been considering options for a change of power for more than a year, but "cannot come to this yet."

He said this in an interview with RBC — Ukraine.

According to him, a "palace" rebellion against Vladimir Putin may take place in Russia, but the general public will not see it.

"Letʼs just simulate this case with you. For example, a message will appear: "Mourning, [he] died in his sleep from a heart attack." And thatʼs all — the king is dead, long live the king!" Budanov noted.

He believes that the military and political elites of Russia are already discussing the candidacy of Putinʼs successor and have several options. However, Budanov refused to name specific names.