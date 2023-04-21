Russia arrested in absentia the head of the MDI Kyrylo Budanov in the case of “terrorism”

The Lefortovsky Court of Moscow arrested in absentia the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. A case was opened against him "about terrorism".

This was reported by the propaganda agency TASS.

Russia accuses Budanov of organizing a terrorist community, illegal arms trafficking and terrorism (Part 1 of Article 205.4, Part 1 of Article 30 and Clause "a" of Part 2 of Article 205, Part 3 of Article 222, Part 3 Article 222.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), according to the Russian edition "Nastoyastchee Vremya" ["Real Time"].

TASS adds that Budanov was "arrested" in the case of the "terrorist attack on the Kerch bridge".

Now the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation will initiate the declaration of the head of Ukrainian intelligence Kyrylo Budanov as an international wanted man.