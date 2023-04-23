The spokeswoman of the OC “South” commented on the information about the landing of the Armed Forces on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

The head of the press center of the operational command "South" Nataliya Humenyuk neither confirmed nor denied the information about the landing of the Armed Forces on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

Commenting on the statement of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which, with reference to Russian propagandists, reported that the Ukrainian military allegedly landed on the left bank of the Kherson region, she called for informational silence.

"I want everyone to understand that very difficult work is going on when it is necessary to cross such an obstacle as the Dnipro. When the front line passes through such a wide and powerful river. Therefore, the conditions of a military operation require informational silence until it is safe enough for our military. Thatʼs why we need to be patient," Humenyuk emphasized.

She noted that any published data can be used by the enemy.

"I have already said that this war has signs of a hybrid one, and there is a rather powerful information front here. Indeed, everyone is waiting for good news, and they will definitely wait for it, but this news should be good for as many of our soldiers as possible," the speaker said.