Defense forces repelled 58 attacks and eliminated 690 invaders

The Ukrainian military in the east of Ukraine repelled 58 attacks in the Bakhmut, Avdiyiv and Mariinsky directions during the day of April 22. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Maryinka.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the headquarters, Russia also lost 690 soldiers, three tanks and five artillery units during the day. Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, more than 186 thousand occupiers have died.
Aviation of the Defense Forces made eight strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated during the day. It was also possible to shoot down an enemy helicopter Mi-24 and four drones of the occupiers: two reconnaissance (Orlan-10 and Zala) and two kamikaze drones of the Lancet type.
During the day, units of missile forces and artillery of Ukraine hit four areas of concentration of manpower, two ammunition depots and two more important military objects of the enemy.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have launched 8 missile strikes, 37 airstrikes, and fired about 45 rounds of rocket-propelled grenades at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, destroyed and damaged private residential buildings and objects of civil infrastructure.
- Russia launched a war against Ukraine in 2014, when it occupied Crimea and part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from the northern, eastern and southern directions.
- In April 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine expelled the occupiers from the northern regions of Ukraine, and in the fall de-occupied part of the Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions. Currently, fighting continues in the east and south of Ukraine.
- Intense fighting in the Bakhmut region has been ongoing since July 2022. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the Russian Federation threw the most prepared units of regular troops and "Wagnerians" at the capture of Bakhmut, and most of the occupying artillery was concentrated in this direction.