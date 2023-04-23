Defense forces repelled 58 attacks and eliminated 690 invaders

The Ukrainian military in the east of Ukraine repelled 58 attacks in the Bakhmut, Avdiyiv and Mariinsky directions during the day of April 22. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Maryinka.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the headquarters, Russia also lost 690 soldiers, three tanks and five artillery units during the day. Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, more than 186 thousand occupiers have died.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made eight strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated during the day. It was also possible to shoot down an enemy helicopter Mi-24 and four drones of the occupiers: two reconnaissance (Orlan-10 and Zala) and two kamikaze drones of the Lancet type.

During the day, units of missile forces and artillery of Ukraine hit four areas of concentration of manpower, two ammunition depots and two more important military objects of the enemy.