The Ministry of Culture appealed to YouTube to block the PMC “Wagner” channel

Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko appealed to YouTube to remove the channel of the Russian PMC "Wagner". He also asks to remove other channels of private military companies.

Tkachenko wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

According to him, social networks remain an effective way for Russian PMCs to recruit and inform about their activities.

"YouTube has always emphasized that its editorial policy involves blocking harmful content and the channels that distribute it. Thatʼs why I sent an official letter to the Chief Executive Officer of YouTube LLC Neil Mohan with a request to take concrete measures to monitor and stop Wagnerʼs online activities," he noted.