Albania canceled visa-free travel for Russians

Albania canceled the visa-free regime for citizens of Russia.
This was reported on the website of the Embassy of Albania in the Russian Federation.
Previously, Russians could enter the country without visas from May 1 to September 30. Now, in order to visit Albania, they need to issue a visa according to the purpose of the trip.
- From July 1, 2022, the visa regime with Russia became operational in Ukraine.
- On September 9, 2022, the EU approved the cancellation of the simplified visa regime with Russia. The cost of obtaining a Schengen visa for Russians has increased from €35 to €80. Additional documents are required for submission, and the terms of processing and issuing a visa have been extended.
- The European Commission has issued recommendations for member states regarding the issuance of Schengen visas to citizens of the Russian Federation. Consulates are advised to refrain from issuing multiple-entry visas, because in view of economic instability, sanctions and political events in Russia, Russians may not meet the conditions for entry into the EU in the long term.