The pretrial detention measure was eased for the person accused of murdering Kyrylo Tlyavov

The court eased the preventive measure against former policeman Ivan Prykhodko, accused of unintentionally murdering five-year-old Kyrylo Tlyavov. Round-the-clock house arrest was changed to night.
This was reported by Prykhodkoʼs lawyer Viktor Chevhuz.
For the other three defendants, preventive measures were extended for two months: Dmytro Kryvoshey and former policeman Volodymyr Petrovets are on bail, and Petrovetsʼ son, who was a minor at the time of the crime, is on his motherʼs bond.
Both Prykhodko and the defender asked to change the preventive measure due to the need for employment. Prosecutors demanded an extension of 24-hour house arrest.
- On May 31, 2019, two law enforcement officers — Ivan Prykhodko and Volodymyr Petrovets — "shot" a gun and one bullet hit the yard where a five-year-old boy Kyrylo Tlyavov was playing. It happened in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv region.
- The child was taken to the intensive care unit of the hospital with a closed craniocerebral injury, a contusion of the brain, an intracerebral hematoma and a fracture of the temporal bone. On June 3, the child died.
- The National Police noted that as a result of the investigation into the murder of Tlyavov, 12 police officers were brought to justice. Of them, six heads of the district police department were dismissed from their positions.