The pretrial detention measure was eased for the person accused of murdering Kyrylo Tlyavov

The court eased the preventive measure against former policeman Ivan Prykhodko, accused of unintentionally murdering five-year-old Kyrylo Tlyavov. Round-the-clock house arrest was changed to night.

This was reported by Prykhodkoʼs lawyer Viktor Chevhuz.

For the other three defendants, preventive measures were extended for two months: Dmytro Kryvoshey and former policeman Volodymyr Petrovets are on bail, and Petrovetsʼ son, who was a minor at the time of the crime, is on his motherʼs bond.

Both Prykhodko and the defender asked to change the preventive measure due to the need for employment. Prosecutors demanded an extension of 24-hour house arrest.