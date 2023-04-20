“Ukrzaliznytsia” is selling tickets from Lviv and Kyiv to Pokrovsk, Donetsk region — for the first time since the beginning of the war

"Ukrzaliznytsia" for the first time from February 24, 2022 opens the sale of regular long-distance flights to the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

The company informed about this on April 20.

From April 28, flights 86/234-233/85 Lviv — Pokrovsk — Lviv and 80/234-233/79 Kyiv — Pokrovsk — Kyiv will operate.

Departure from the capital will be daily at 23:05, arrival in Pokrovsk at 13:00, return flight at 14:15 with arrival at 05:54.

The train will depart from Lviv every day at 10:40 a.m. and arrive in Pokrovsk at 1:00 p.m. Return flight at 14:15 arriving at 12:44.

Until now, only evacuation flights regularly operated from Pokrovsk. Tickets were sold only in one direction — from Pokrovsk to Lviv and Kyiv.