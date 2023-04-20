The State Space Agency of Ukraine suggests that the flash in Kyiv is the fall of a meteorite from the Lyrid Stream

The State Space Agency of Ukraine (SSA) writes that the most likely cause of yesterdayʼs explosion over Kyiv is the fall of a meteorite from the Lyrid stream.

Comet Thatcherʼs plume leaves behind the Lyrid meteor shower. The Earth passes through this plume every year in April. This year, our planet entered it on April 15, and will leave it on April 29. The peak of the shooting star is predicted for April 21.

Lyrids are fast and bright meteors that donʼt leave long trails as they hurtle through Earthʼs atmosphere, but instead cause bright flashes in the sky.