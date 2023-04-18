Russian troops fired at Ukrainians in Donetsk region — eight people were hospitalized

The Russians shelled the city of Ukrainian in Donetsk region with artillery. Eight wounded were taken to a doctor.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrychenko.

According to the preliminary data of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the shelling was carried out from barrel artillery on the local market. Because of this, three apartment buildings, private houses and 18 trade pavilions were damaged.

The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).