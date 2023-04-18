The Russians shelled the center of Kherson — there are dead and wounded

The Russian occupiers shelled the center of Kherson with artillery. One person was killed and nine others were injured during the attack.
The head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported this.
Later, the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak said that they opened fire on the Central Market area.
- During April 17, the Russian occupiers shelled the settlements of the Kherson region 57 times with various types of weapons; Kherson — six times. As a result of the attacks, one person was injured.