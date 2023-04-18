Bloomberg: French President Macron, with the help of China, wants to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to approach China with a plan that could lead to talks between Ukraine and Russia as early as this summer. He entrusted this task to his foreign policy adviser, Emmanuel Bonn.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its own sources.

Bonn is said to be working with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi to create a framework that could be used as a basis for future talks. If everything goes according to plan, talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will be possible this summer.

The Elysee Palace confirmed that Bonn and Wang Yi would hold a conversation, but did not provide any details.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China noted that they do not know about this information, and it is "difficult for them to verify its authenticity."

It is also not known whether official Kyiv and its allies support Macronʼs plan. Many of them have previously rejected proposals for a cease-fire on the grounds that it could allow Russia to retain occupied territories. According to the sources, any future negotiations will depend on several conditions, in particular, on the successful spring counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops.