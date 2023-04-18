“Agency”: Putin visited the east and south of Ukraine before Easter, the video of the visit was edited

The Russian media drew attention to the fact that the video of Putin in the occupied territories of the east and south of Ukraine, which was released by the Kremlin on the morning of April 18, was promptly edited. His trips could have taken place as early as last week.

The Russian publication "Agentstvo" writes about this.

At one of the meetings, Putin says: "Now itʼs going to be Easter, right?" And in the edited version, the word "will" has already been removed.

In addition, propaganda media claim that Putin allegedly traveled through the occupied territories in a helicopter. But the video from the car shows Putin passing the stele at the entrance to Henichesk, as well as the Chongar hotel on the administrative border with Crimea. This means that Putin flew to Crimea by helicopter, and already went to Kherson region by car.