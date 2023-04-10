News

Ukraine returned another 24 deported children — Russians interrogated them for 13 hours

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

Ukraine conducted a rescue mission, returning 24 children from Kherson region home from Russia.

The head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported on this.

Volunteers of the charity fund Save Ukraine, who were involved in the return, stated that it was one of the most difficult rescue missions.

The Russians interrogated the children for 13 hours, and then forced them to act in a propaganda report.