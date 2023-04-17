The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office is verifying the confessions of the “Wagnerians” about the mass murders of children and civilians in Bakhmut and Soledar

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office is investigating the facts of the commission of war crimes by the commanders and participants of the "Wagner PMC", which became known after the publication of the Gulagu.net video.

In the video, the Russians talk about the killing of civilians, including children, as well as prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The prosecutorʼs office entered information on violations of the laws and customs of war into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations.

"The circumstances indicated in the interview will be verified within the framework of the investigation of criminal proceedings, they will be given an appropriate legal assessment," the message reads.

According to ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, in case of confirmation of the intentional killing of Ukrainian children by the Russian military, all necessary response measures should be taken. He reminded that only according to official data, 470 children died, 407 went missing, and 19,384 children were deported by the aggressor country due to the war in Ukraine.