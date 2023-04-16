Rescue work was completed at the site of the destroyed building in Slovyansk. The Russian attack killed 15 people

In Slovyansk, Donetsk region, rescuers have completed the demolition of the rubble of a multi-story building, which was hit by a rocket on April 14.
This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
A total of 39 people were injured in the shelling of Sloviansk on April 14: 15 of them died, 24 were wounded.
According to detailed information, 15 people were rescued from the rubble. Five of them, including a 14-year-old girl, were saved, and ten died, including a two-year-old boy.
- On April 14, in Slovyansk, at least seven explosions were heard in the area of school No. 8 (central part of the city). Russian troops damaged five high-rise buildings, five private houses, a shop, a business center, a club and cars. One five-story building in Parkovy Lane was seriously damaged — a rocket hit the upper floors. Rescue work to clear the rubble and search for people there lasted for several days.