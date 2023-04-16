In Slovyansk, the body of a dead woman was recovered from the rubble

In Slovyansk, Donetsk region, the body of a dead woman was found from under the rubble of a multi-story building that was hit by a rocket on April 14.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service of Donetsk region.

As of 4:00 p.m. on April 16, the bodies of seven people were retrieved from the rubble, two victims were rescued. According to the police, two more people may remain under the debris.

A total of 35 people were injured in the shelling of Sloviansk on April 14: 13 were killed, 22 were wounded.