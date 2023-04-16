In Slovyansk, the body of a dead woman was recovered from the rubble

In Slovyansk, Donetsk region, the body of a dead woman was found from under the rubble of a multi-story building that was hit by a rocket on April 14.
This was reported to the State Emergency Service of Donetsk region.
As of 4:00 p.m. on April 16, the bodies of seven people were retrieved from the rubble, two victims were rescued. According to the police, two more people may remain under the debris.
A total of 35 people were injured in the shelling of Sloviansk on April 14: 13 were killed, 22 were wounded.
- On April 14, in Slovyansk, at least seven explosions were heard in the area of school No. 8 (central part of the city). Russian troops damaged five high-rise buildings, five private houses, a shop, a business center, a club and cars. One five-story building was seriously damaged — the rocket hit the upper floors.