La Repubblica: Italy handed over dozens of M109L self-propelled guns to Ukraine

Italy handed over dozens of M109L artillery units to the Ukrainian military, the Italian publication La Repubblica writes.

Sources of the newspaper say that in total they plan to transfer 60 such installations, of which at least 30 units are already fighting at the front. All others will arrive in Ukraine in the near future.

"For several weeks now, several videos shot in Ukraine show powerful M109Ls firing at Russian positions," writes La Repubblica.

The overhaul of the M109L ACS was done at the expense of American funding.