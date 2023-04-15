Russian troops shelled Kherson — a mother and daughter were killed

On the eve of Easter, Russian troops shelled the Tavriya microdistrict of Kherson, targeting the territory of an educational institution.
According to the Kherson administration, a 48-year-old woman and her 28-year-old daughter died on the spot. They received mine-explosive injuries incompatible with life.
- Over the past day, April 14, Russian troops shelled the Kherson region 96 times and fired 447 shells from heavy artillery, drones and aviation. The occupiers targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, as well as the river port area. Eight people were injured.
- Also, Russian drones attacked police cars in Beryslav and Kherson. Three police officers were injured.