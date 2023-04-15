Seasonal rise of water in rivers was recorded in five regions — 500 gardens and yards were flooded

A seasonal rise in the water level in the rivers is observed on the territory of the Volyn, Kyiv, Rivne, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.

The State Emergency Service reported this on April 15.

We are talking about the Dnipro, Desna, Seim, Prypiat, Horyn and South Buh rivers. Approximately 500 households (gardens and yards) were flooded. The State Emergency Service declares that the situation is under control.

Also, due to the rising water level, there were problems with transport connections to 30 settlements (29 in Chernihiv region, one in Kyiv region), rescuers organized a detour to these settlements.