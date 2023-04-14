The largest flood in the last 10 years is predicted in the Chernihiv region — 7 settlements have already been flooded

In the Chernihiv region, the biggest flood in the last 10 years is predicted. The last time the water rose to such a level was in 2013.

Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv regional military administration, told about this at the briefing.

According to him, 7 settlements have already been flooded, 22 more are in the risk zone.

"The most critical situation today is along the Dnipro River. And we see that if the water continues to rise, and we have such forecasts, then there is a risk of flooding 22 settlements, where more than 4 thousand people live," he said.

Chaus emphasized that the water continues to arrive. If necessary, they are preparing to evacuate people there.

The day before, the authorities of the Kyiv region warned about the flooding of floodplain and riverside areas in Kyiv, Vyshgorod, Brovar and Boryspil districts. In the Cherkasy region, a number of riverside villages have also been flooded.