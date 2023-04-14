The first phase of the National Military Memorial Cemetery will be opened at the end of autumn

The first stage of the National Military Memorial Cemetery will be opened at the end of autumn, it will be located on Brovarskiy Avenue in the Dnipro district of Kyiv.

Oleksandr Porhun, First Deputy Minister of Veteran Affairs of Ukraine, announced this on April 14.

After the commissioning of the first phase, they will continue to design and build a complete complex of the National Military Memorial Cemetery. There will be a museum and other necessary facilities for the organization of honorable burials.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs is responsible for the creation of the Ukrainian National Military Memorial Cemetery. For this purpose, a state institution was formed that will take care of all these processes. The plot of land for the construction of the cemetery has already been approved, and the construction schedule has been agreed upon.