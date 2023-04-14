Reuters: A Chinese company bought copper in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk region

A Chinese company bought at least $7.4 million worth of copper alloy ingots from a sanctioned factory in the Russian-occupied region of Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

According to the publication, from October 8, 2022 to March 24, 2023, the Chinese firm Quzhou Nova bought at least 3,220 tons of copper alloy ingots for a total amount of $7.4 million from Debaltseve Metallurgical Engineering Plant in the Donetsk region.

Quzhou Nova is located in the Chinese city of Quzhou, in the eastern province of Zhejiang. There, Reuters reported that they do not import and export copper alloy in ingots.

When reporters showed Quzhou Nova customs data, the company said it "difficult to understand the document because it does not have a seal and signature" and suggested contacting customs about the matter.

The database, which collects information about all shipments worldwide, has no stamps or signatures on its information.

China Customs did not provide detailed information on this. They said that "the trading data of the company is not disclosed."

A source at the Debaltseve plant, who wished to remain anonymous, reported that a non-ferrous metallurgy shop is located on the territory of the plant. A Reuters interlocutor declined to comment on copper alloy shipments to China and said the information was a "commercial secret."

The Federal Customs Service of Russia also noted that information about the companies is confidential and is not disclosed by the service.