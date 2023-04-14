General Staff of the Ukrainian army: More than 181,000 Russians have already died in the war against Ukraine

The Russian army advances near Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Maryinka. Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 49 enemy attacks.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the Air Force of Ukraine carried out three airstrikes against concentrations of the occupiers and their military equipment.

Missile and artillery units hit three command posts, an ammunition depot, a radar station and an electronic warfare station.

The Russian army lost approximately 500 soldiers, four tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles and seven artillery systems over the past day. In total, 181,090 Russians have already died in Ukraine.