The European Union imposed sanctions against Wagnerʼs PMC and Prigozhinʼs media

The European Union has imposed sanctions against Wagnerʼs PMC and RIA Fan media, which is owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

This is stated in the official journal of the EU.

The publication RIA Fan is part of the Patriot media group, the chairman of whose supervisory board is Yevgeny Prigozhin. It engages in Russian propaganda, supports the actions of the Kremlin and spreads disinformation about the war in Ukraine.

In addition, the publication publishes materials that encroach on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.