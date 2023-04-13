Defense forces of Ukraine repelled 45 attacks in Donbas and destroyed 540 invaders

Over the last day, the fiercest battles on the front were fought for Bakhmut and Maryinka, the enemy also attacked near Kreminna.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Despite numerous losses of equipment and manpower, the occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions.

Thus, during the day, soldiers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled more than 45 enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, tries to take full control of Bakhmut. Fighting continues. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in the area north of the Khromove settlement, as well as near Bohdanivka and Predtechyne.

In the Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, the occupiers unsuccessfully stormed the areas of Severne, Maryinka, Pobyeda, and Novomykhailivka. The fiercest battles continue for Maryinka.