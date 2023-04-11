Another brigade will be formed in the "Offensive Guard". It will be called "Khartia".

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlichenko told about it.

She noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has already received tens of thousands of applications from people who want to join the "Offensive Guard". Therefore, a new brigade will be created there.

"This brigade will be the ninth in the "Offensive Guard" and the seventh brigade in the National Guard of Ukraine. Recruitment to "Khartia" has already started, the application can also be submitted or through the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where you can get more detailed information about the stages of selection, about the training that will take place," explained Pavlichenko.

She also said that the level of selection for the "Offensive Guard" is quite high and the best and most motivated are taken into the brigades.