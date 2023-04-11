Canada will transfer thousands of assault rifles, machine guns and millions of rounds of ammunition to Ukraine

Canada announced the provision of additional military aid to Ukraine. It is about the transfer of 38 machine guns, 21,000 assault rifles and more than 2.4 million cartridges.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand made a corresponding statement.

"We provide 21,000 assault rifles, 38 machine guns and more than 2.4 million rounds of ammunition. These weapons will help Ukraine defend itself and our common values," Anand stressed.