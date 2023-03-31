Ukraine received a $1.8 billion loan from Canada

Ukraine received a loan from Canada in the amount of $1.8 billion. This money is intended to finance state budget expenditures, the Ministry of Finance reported.

The loan is granted for 10 years at an interest rate of 1.5% per annum.

"Canada has once again demonstrated that it is a reliable partner of Ukraine — today we received 2.4 billion Canadian dollars, which will be primarily used to finance priority state budget expenditures. These funds will allow us to support the citizens of Ukraine in the conditions of war and to bring our victory over the Russian aggressor closer," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko commented on the lending.

The money came as part of the credit agreement signed with Canada in June 2022.