Trolleybuses were made free in Kherson

From April 11, travel on trolleybuses became free in Kherson. The corresponding order was signed by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko.

Not only residents of the city, but also military personnel and immigrants can use public transport for free. You do not need to provide any documents for travel.

On April 10, 20 trolleybuses on three routes were launched in the city:

8 route "Street Poltavska (Zhytloselyshche microdistrict) — Street Zalaegerseg";

9 route "Bilozerska square — Hannibal square";

12 route "Street Volodymyr Velykyi (Tavriysky microdistrict) — Street Zalaegerseg";

These trolleybus routes run from 07:20 to 17:30.

On March 12, the ban on the sale of alcohol was canceled for one month in Kherson region on the territory controlled by Ukraine.