The SBU declared the suspicion to a collaborator who helped Russia deport more than a thousand children

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to a collaborator who helped the Russian Federation deport more than a thousand Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied areas. She turned out to be the owner of one of the Crimean travel agencies.

Minors were taken to Sevastopol during September and October last year under the guise of "voluntary evacuation."

Among the victims are orphans and hundreds of children whose parents were illegally detained by the occupiers while trying to leave the war zone.

The woman voluntarily agreed to help the occupiers forcibly remove children from Kherson, Melitopol, Donetsk, Luhansk and Makiivka to the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula.

For this purpose, she allocated buses and ensured further placement of deported children at social facilities in Crimea.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators informed the owner of the travel agency about the suspicion under part 4 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity).

She is currently hiding in the temporarily occupied territory of southern Ukraine.