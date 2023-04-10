An official of the military unit in Odesa was taken into custody. He took combat allowances from soldiers

The factory district court of Mykolaiv chose a preventive measure against the official of the military unit in Odesa region, who took combat allowances from the soldiers. The commander of the material support unit was kept in custody without bail.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

On April 7, the man was informed of suspicion for extorting subordinate military personnel to give him part of the money from the monthly allowances. If the soldiers refused, the official threatened problems with completing the service and even physical violence.

SBI employees documented more than 30 facts of extortion for a total amount of over 600 000 hryvnias.

The official faces up to 12 years in prison.