The Defense Forces of Ukraine repulsed 58 attacks in Donbas — fierce battles are going on for Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka

Last day, the fiercest battles were fought for the cities of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 58 attacks in the region and eliminated 670 occupiers.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the direction of Lyman, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked in the area south of Dibrova. The offensive on Bakhmut continues, the Russians are trying to completely capture the city, fierce battles are taking place.

Also, the occupiers unsuccessfully advanced in the districts of Novokalynove, Berdychiv, Avdiivka, Severne, Vodyane, and Maryinka. The fiercest battles were fought for Maryinka and Avdiivka — more than 20 enemy attacks were repulsed there. During the day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out six strikes on areas where infantry and equipment were concentrated, three Lancet kamikaze drones, two Zala UAVs and one Supercam drone were shot down.

Rocket troops and artillery hit four anti-aircraft missile complexes, 11 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and equipment, an ammunition depot and five electronic warfare stations.