General Staff: Ukrainian troops have already destroyed more than 178,000 Russian invaders

During the past day, the Defense Forces repelled more than 50 enemy attacks, eliminating 470 occupiers. The Russians are advancing in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions.

The General Staff added that the enemy had unsuccessfully advanced in the Kuzmyny and Verkhnyokamyanka districts in the Lyman direction, and had also not succeeded in the offensive on Bohdanivka in the Bakhmut district.

On the Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, the Russians launched an offensive in the Novokalynove, Severne, Pervomaiske and Maryinka districts of the Donetsk region, but to no avail.

During the fighting, Russian troops lost four armored combat vehicles, 13 artillery systems, 14 drones, including two Supercam-type UAVs, six Orlan-10-type UAVs and six Zala-type UAVs, three units of automotive equipment and tank trucks, and five more units of special techniques.