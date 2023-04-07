General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine have already eliminated more than 177 000 Russian occupiers

Russian troops are advancing in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 40 enemy attacks over the past day.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians unsuccessfully advanced near Kreminna and Spirne last night in the Lyman direction. Fierce battles for Bakhmut continue in the Bakhmut direction. The occupiers unsuccessfully advanced near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka and Bila Hora. Units of the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks on this section of the front. The Russians went on the offensive near Novokalynove, Severne, Pervomaiske and Maryinka (Donetsk region) in the Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, but they had no success. The fiercest battles in this area continue for Maryinka — Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 enemy attacks there.

The Ukrainian aviation has struck six times on concentrations of Russians and their equipment over the past day. The Ukrainian military destroyed three drones of different types — "Orlan-10", "Supercam" and "Lancet-3", as well as three improvised aerial bombs.

Units of rocket troops and artillery hit two places of concentration of the enemy, two Russian warehouses of fuel and lubricants and radio electronic warfare station of the occupiers.

The Russian army lost approximately 480 soldiers, two tanks, three armored fighting vehicles and eight artillery systems over the past day. In total, 177 110 Russians have already died in Ukraine.