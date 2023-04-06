Ukraine ordered 50 Rosomak armored personnel carriers from Poland, more than previously announced

Ukraine ordered 150 Rosomak wheeled armored personnel carriers from Poland, which is 50 more than reported by the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki.

The data of the defense agreement was announced by the government spokesman Piotr Müller.

According to him, the day before, one of the main topics of the negotiations between Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelenskyi was the purchase of Polish military equipment.

As a result of the meeting, Ukraine signed a document on the purchase of 150 Rosomak armored personnel carriers, about 50 RAK self-propelled mortars (for three companies) and 100 PIORUN MANPADS missiles.