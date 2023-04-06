The “Russian Volunteer Corps” announced that it again entered the Bryansk region and talked with the locals — video

The "Russian Volunteer Corps" announced a new raid in the Bryansk region of Russia and published a corresponding video.

In the footage, the fighters communicate with a resident of the border village of Sluchovsk, and then "practice" with grenade launchers at unknown targets.

The governor of the region said that the attempt of "20 Ukrainian saboteurs to penetrate into the territory, which the FSB fired at," was prevented in the region. He did not provide any details.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia stated that it allegedly prevented the infiltration attempt of 15 saboteurs by using artillery against them, so the sabotage group suffered losses and retreated back to the territory of Ukraine.