A record amount of precipitation fell in Kyiv during the day. The last time this happened was in 1933

On Wednesday, April 5, a record amount of precipitation was recorded in the capital of Ukraine.
According to data from the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, 20.6 mm of precipitation fell in Kyiv on that day, which is a new record. The previous one was in 1933 and was 17.2 mm.
- At the end of March in Kyiv, meteorologists set a record for the maximum wind speed — 17 mps (61 kmph). However, the historical record maximum wind speed in the capital is 25 mps (90 kmph) and has been held since March 20, 1881.
- In January, meteorologists recorded +10.2 °С in the capital — for the first time in 143 years.