A record amount of precipitation fell in Kyiv during the day. The last time this happened was in 1933

Liza Brovko
On Wednesday, April 5, a record amount of precipitation was recorded in the capital of Ukraine.

According to data from the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, 20.6 mm of precipitation fell in Kyiv on that day, which is a new record. The previous one was in 1933 and was 17.2 mm.