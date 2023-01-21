Friday was the warmest in Kyiv for 143 years

On Friday, January 20, for the first time in 143 years, the maximum air temperature in Kyiv rose to +10.2 °С.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

The temperature was recorded by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky. In Kyiv, for the first time in 143 years of observations, the maximum air temperature rose to +10.2 °С, surpassing the previous record of January 20, 1952 by 4.1 °С.