Kyiv may discuss the terms of the deoccupation of Crimea with Russia if the Defense Forces of Ukraine get the borders of the peninsula temporarily occupied by the Russians.

The deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Andriy Sybiha told about this in an interview with the Financial Times.

According to the adviser, such negotiations should be preceded by the achievement of "strategic goals on the battlefield" and the departure of the Ukrainian army to the administrative border with Crimea.

"We are ready to open a diplomatic page to discuss this issue [...] This does not mean that we rule out the way to liberate [Crimea] by our army," Sybiha emphasized.

The Financial Times believes that Sybihaʼs words can calm Western politicians who fear escalation. However, Volodymyr Zelensky has frequently repeated that he will hold peace talks with the Russian Federation only after the complete liberation of Ukraine from Russian troops.

The press secretary of Zelensky Serhiy Nikiforov noted that in the matter of negotiations with the Russian Federation, one should first of all focus on the presidentʼs words.