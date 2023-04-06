General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 60 attacks and destroyed the helicopter of the occupiers over the past day

The Russians are advancing in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 60 enemy attacks over the past day. Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of the fighting.

This is reported by the General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russian army continues to storm Bakhmut. Yesterday, the enemy also unsuccessfully attacked Bohdanivka and Ivanivske. The Defense Forces repelled about 20 attacks on the indicated section of the front. In the Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, the occupiers advanced near Novokalynove, Avdiivka and Maryinka (Donetsk region), without success. The Russians tried to attack more than 25 times near Maryinka alone.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 17 strikes against the invaders and their military equipment.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and two Orlan and Supercam drones. Units of missile forces and artillery hit two control points, three ammunition warehouses, three positions of air defense equipment and four radio electronic warfare stations of the occupiers.

The Russian army lost approximately 390 soldiers, two tanks, eight armored fighting vehicles and seven artillery systems over the past day. In total, 176 630 Russians have already died in Ukraine.