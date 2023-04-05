Zelenskyi: Ukraine will receive additional air defense systems, mortars and armored personnel carriers from Poland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that Poland provides the Ukrainian side with a new package of military aid, part of which will be in the form of purchases.

He said this in Warsaw at a joint press conference with the head of the Polish government, Mateusz Morawiecki, Suspilne reports.

"We are signing a document on the supply of Polish Rosomak armored personnel carriers, Rak self-propelled 120 mm mortars, anti-aircraft systems, in particular the very effective Piorun [MANPADS], MiGs and other weapons that we need so much," the president said.

Zelenskyi and the Prime Minister of Poland signed a protocol on the delivery of defense equipment, in particular Rosomak armored personnel carriers, of which Ukraine ordered 100 units. They will be purchased at the expense of European and American funds that support Ukraine.

Joint production of weapons and ammunition was also discussed. The parties signed a memorandum on cooperation in the joint production of 125-mm tank ammunition.