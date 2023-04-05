“Ukroboronprom” will be transformed into five branch holdings

The transformation of the concern "Ukroboronprom" involves the creation of five branch holdings.

"We plan that 63 enterprises will become the basis for five sectoral research and production associations — armored vehicles, aircraft repair, high-precision weapons and ammunition, radar systems and marine systems. And all this should be in a completely new format — in accordance with the principles of corporate governance of the OECD, NATO standards," General Director Yurii Husev noted in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to him, given the development of unmanned aviation, it can become a separate holding and a separate cooperation with private manufacturers that successfully implement their tasks.

Husev specified that, taking into account one new enterprise, there are currently 119 companies in the "perimeter" of the group.

"Three enterprises were transferred to the Ministry of Defense during the war, two of them temporarily. These are enterprises that take care of the purchase of weapons on foreign markets," he added.

At the same time, some enterprises will not be included in branch holdings (for example, special exporters) and will be directly subordinated to the corporate center.