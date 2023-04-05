The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 550 Russian invaders and repelled more than 60 of their attacks over the past day

The Defense Forces eliminated another 550 Russian invaders, six of their armored vehicles, two tanks and 10 artillery systems over the past day.

The General Staff reported this on the morning of April 5.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, it was possible to destroy 176 240 Russian soldiers.

As for the situation at the front, the Russian army continues to focus its main efforts on the offensive in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions — during the day, the Defense Forces repelled more than 60 attacks. Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

Over the past 24 hours, the aviation of the defense forces has carried out nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, and also shot down their high-precision drone of the "KUB" type.

Units of rocket troops and artillery hit three control points, two areas of concentration of manpower, destroyed two rocket salvo systems "Grad" and a radio-electronic warfare station.