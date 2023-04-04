The deputy head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine wanted to change his preventive measure for a $150 000 bribe

The deputy head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine was exposed for the fact that he was going to pay a bribe to change the preventive measure for him in the case of illegal alienation of property worth more than 138 million hryvnias.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported this on April 4.

The official, through an intermediary, planned to hand over $150 5.5millionhryvnias.

In December 2022, the SBI declared the suspicion to the deputy head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine. In 2019, he, together with other officials, made a decision on the illegal transfer of the building of the state spa health resort in Kyiv to a private company. The total cost of the premises was more than UAH 138 million. The hospital, which was not subject to alienation at all, was also sold at a much lower price.

to the judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeals in order to change his preventive measure (since December 2022, he has been in a pre-trial detention center with an alternative bail of 124 million hryvnias).