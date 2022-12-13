The SBI declared the suspicion to the deputy head of the Federation of Trade Unions. He was already arrested

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion to the deputy head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine (FTU). He is suspected of illegally alienating property worth 138 million hryvnias.

This is written by the press service of the SBI.

"Together with the SSU employees, it was documented that in 2019, the deputy head of the FTU, together with other officials, made a decision regarding the illegal alienation in favor of a private enterprise of the building of the state spa health resort in Kyiv. According to the conclusion of the judicial evaluation and construction examination, the total cost of the premises was 138 million 308 thousand UAH. The hospital, which was not subject to alienation at all, was sold even at a much lower price," the law enforcement officers noted.

The man was informed of suspicion for embezzlement of someone elseʼs property and abuse of official position.

The court has already chosen a preventive measure for him. The suspect was put behind bars with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of 124 million hryvnias. The court also suspended him from his post for two months.