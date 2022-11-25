Ex-officials of the KCSA received suspicions of illegal transfer of property rights, in particular to the October Palace in Kyiv

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicions to two more former heads of the Main Property Department of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), who illegally transferred ownership of state property to trade unions.

This was reported in the press service of the SBI.

At the time of the crimes, the total amount amounted to more than 300 million hryvnias, and as of now, the value of these objects reaches billions of hryvnias.

According to the investigation, from 1992 to the present, officials of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine and private joint-stock companies under the control of the Federation illegally registered the ownership of state property, and then alienated health resort, sports, tourist and other state complexes.

KCSA officials issued illegal orders to register ownership of this property. In particular, on the premises of the International Center of Culture and Arts of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, tourist hotel "Druzhba", educational and sports base "Svyatoshin". The SBI has already transferred these objects to the management of the Agency for Investigation and Management of Illegal Assets (ARMA).

Now employees of the Kyiv City Administration are suspected of abusing their official position in the interests of other legal entities, using an official position contrary to the interests of the service, which has caused serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

If the guilt of the exhibitors is proven, they may face up to 6 years in prison. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.