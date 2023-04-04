The UOC MP was deprived of the right to use land in Kamianets-Podilskyi

The Kamianets-Podilskyi City Council deprived the UOC MP of the right to use 19 plots of land.

The mayor of the city Mykhailo Positko writes about this.

The MPs of the city council voted for 19 projects to stop the use of land plots by the UOC MP and one project to cancel the lease.

Along with this, the deputies of Kamianets-Podilskyi unanimously adopted an appeal to the president, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers and the acting head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration regarding the banning of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine, the withdrawal of the Kamianets-Podilskyi diocese of the UOC-MP from the Russian Orthodox Church, and the termination of lease agreements or use of the UOC MP church buildings that are owned by the state.