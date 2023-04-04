Cigarette packs will be labeled in a new way in Ukraine. The Ministry of Health fulfills the instructions of the European Commission

The Ministry of Health will soon update the labeling of cigarette packages in order to fight against smoking and to implement the guidelines of the European Commission on the way to joining the EU.

The Ministry of Health writes about this.

The agency informed that it had approached progressive countries to collect text and pictorial health warnings on cigarette packs. Among them, those that showed the greatest effectiveness were chosen.

For the final version, warnings from Canada, Australia and Thailand were taken as an example, as well as from two non-governmental organizations: Vital strategy and "Tobacco-free children".