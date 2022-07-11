Smoking of electronic cigarettes in public places has been banned in Ukraine

In Ukraine, since July 11, the law prohibits the smoking of electronic cigarettes and devices for heating tobacco in public places.

The relevant law No. 1978 was adopted by the Council in December 2021, it equated any means for smoking to ordinary cigarettes.

According to the new rules, the use of electric tobacco heating products and electronic cigarettes (such as the famous IQOS and glo) is now prohibited in public places along with cigarettes and hookahs.

Cafes and restaurants, medical institutions, sports facilities, educational institutions and cultural objects are called public places; hotels and hostels; premises of enterprises, institutions and organizations; office and government buildings; public transport stops, train stations, stations and airport premises; playgrounds; common areas of residential buildings, elevators, underground passages, etc.

A fine from 51 to 170 hryvnias is provided for smoking in such places. In case of repeated violation within a year — from 170 to 340 hryvnias.